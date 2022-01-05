Financial Review: Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) vs. Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ)

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals 0.29% 5.94% 5.24% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

68.2% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brigham Minerals and Triangle Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 1 5 1 3.00 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $24.17, suggesting a potential upside of 5.85%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Triangle Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 14.13 -$57.99 million ($0.11) -207.53 Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triangle Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brigham Minerals.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Triangle Petroleum on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of shale oil resources. Triangle Petroleum Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

