First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,206.07

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2022

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,206.07 ($29.73) and traded as low as GBX 2,020 ($27.22). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,070 ($27.89), with a volume of 25,871 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of £575.65 million and a PE ratio of 713.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,075.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,206.07.

About First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.