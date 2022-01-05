First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,206.07

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,206.07 ($29.73) and traded as low as GBX 2,020 ($27.22). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,070 ($27.89), with a volume of 25,871 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of £575.65 million and a PE ratio of 713.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,075.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,206.07.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

