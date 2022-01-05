First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First Foundation in a report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,566,000 after buying an additional 416,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Foundation by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 24.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 53.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

