First National Financial (TSE:FN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.46

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.46 and traded as low as C$41.26. First National Financial shares last traded at C$41.56, with a volume of 23,809 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on FN shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 12.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.48.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$195.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.20 million. On average, analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 3.5999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 12,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$525,180.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,688,443 shares in the company, valued at C$316,840,736.03.

About First National Financial (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

