First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.83.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,784,000 after acquiring an additional 41,941 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC opened at $202.62 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $143.60 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.74.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.