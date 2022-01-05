First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Up 126.3% in December

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 126.3% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBZ opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $15.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 57,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter.

