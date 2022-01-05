First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SKYY)

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 10,626 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,667% compared to the typical volume of 384 put options.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average of $108.47. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $119.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

