First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Down 81.4% in December

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the November 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the second quarter worth $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the second quarter worth $61,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the third quarter worth $69,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the second quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of NYSE:FPL traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.64. 132,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,934. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

