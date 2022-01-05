First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,000 shares, a growth of 123.6% from the November 30th total of 229,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

SDVY stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.00. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

