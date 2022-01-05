Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Lessened by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,983 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 0.7% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 76.7% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after buying an additional 91,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,059,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV opened at $107.62 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

