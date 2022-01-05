Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 106.6% from the November 30th total of 37,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE:FLME traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. 2,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,468. Flame Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLME. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,119,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Flame Acquisition by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flame Acquisition by 1,149.5% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,656 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the third quarter worth $573,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

