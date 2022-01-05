Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $35.56

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.56, but opened at $36.99. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 2,199 shares.
Several research analysts recently commented on FLNC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11.
About Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)
Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.
Featured Story: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.