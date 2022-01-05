Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $35.56

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.56, but opened at $36.99. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 2,199 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLNC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.60 million. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fluence Energy Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.