FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.80.

NYSE FMC opened at $111.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.57 and a 200-day moving average of $100.61. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FMC will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 40.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 22.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

