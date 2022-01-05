Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. 9,633,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,306,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

