Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,185,516 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 354,323 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Ford Motor worth $73,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 126,526 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

