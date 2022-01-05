Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTV opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

