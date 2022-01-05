Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s current price.

FTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $73.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.61. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $3,985,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,108 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Fortive by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

