Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBHS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,278,000 after purchasing an additional 166,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.18.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $107.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

