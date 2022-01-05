Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Up 40.8% in December

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,400 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the November 30th total of 512,400 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FWRD. Susquehanna began coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.57.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 810.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 2,216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWRD stock traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $70.93 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

