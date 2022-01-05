Front Row Advisors LLC Has $9.76 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,621 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.1% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

Microsoft stock opened at $329.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.81 and a 200-day moving average of $305.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $211.94 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

