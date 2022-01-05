FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTC Solar Inc. is a provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software and engineering services. FTC Solar Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

FTCI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean Hunkler purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC grew its position in FTC Solar by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

