FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 8.5% Higher

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s share price traded up 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.64. 346,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 30,336,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 11.95.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after buying an additional 4,409,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,504,000 after buying an additional 283,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,600,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after buying an additional 760,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.