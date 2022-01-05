FY2021 Earnings Forecast for adidas AG Issued By Wedbush (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of adidas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.09. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for adidas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 20.10%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.50.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $146.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. adidas has a 1 year low of $137.64 and a 1 year high of $199.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in adidas by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of adidas by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

