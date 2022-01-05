FY2021 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.31.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.30.

NYSE:CMA opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $92.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Comerica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Comerica by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

