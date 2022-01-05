G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 4,473 shares.The stock last traded at $19.60 and had previously closed at $19.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a market cap of $990 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in G. Willi-Food International were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

