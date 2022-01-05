Galatasaray Fan Token Reaches One Day Volume of $410,963.00 (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $14.98 million and approximately $410,963.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $4.27 or 0.00009285 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

