GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.47.

Get GAP alerts:

GPS stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.75. GAP has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,061,000 after acquiring an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in GAP by 25.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in GAP by 63.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 848,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GAP by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,047,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,781,000 after buying an additional 447,438 shares during the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.