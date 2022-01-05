GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$67.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock traded up C$0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$41.00 and a one year high of C$60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.77.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$408.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$419.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.