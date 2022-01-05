Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $139.11

Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.11 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 126.29 ($1.70). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 128.20 ($1.73), with a volume of 260,922 shares traded.

GENL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. lifted their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.90) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 213 ($2.87) to GBX 192 ($2.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. The stock has a market cap of £356.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 139.11.

In related news, insider Bill Higgs sold 240,061 shares of Genel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.93), for a total value of £165,642.09 ($223,207.24).

About Genel Energy (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

