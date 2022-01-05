General Electric (NYSE:GE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $122.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.40.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a 1 year low of $83.36 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.12. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.10, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

