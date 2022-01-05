Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

DIS stock opened at $156.76 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $284.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.95 and its 200-day moving average is $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.