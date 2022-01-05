Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 253 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,592 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

Adobe stock opened at $564.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $631.91 and a 200-day moving average of $623.63. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $268.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.