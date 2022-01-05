Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Glacier Bancorp worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.91. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.23.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.