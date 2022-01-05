GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glaxo’s new and specialty products like Nucala, Trelegy Ellipta, Shingrix and Juluca are driving sales, making up for a decline in Established Pharmaceuticals due to generic erosion. Glaxo has made significant progress in its pipeline. Several new drug/line extension approvals are expected in 2022, which should boost sales. The spin-off of the Consumer unit will allow it to focus on its drug development. However, generic competition for key drug, Advair is hampering sales of Glaxo’s respiratory products, which we believe may not be compensated by new respiratory drugs. The competitive pressure on HIV drugs has risen. The surge in the Delta variant has delayed the expected second half recovery in Shingrix volumes. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past one year.”

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GSK stock opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $117.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.