Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $7.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.62.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 49,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after purchasing an additional 391,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 47,840 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments stock opened at $145.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

