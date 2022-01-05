Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the November 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Global Self Storage stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Global Self Storage has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 5.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

Separately, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Global Self Storage by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 652,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

