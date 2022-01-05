Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 13,155 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 578% compared to the typical volume of 1,941 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,781,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,230. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.24. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $32.37.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.467 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 195,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,459 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 45,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 214,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter.

