Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Down 5.2%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $296.59 and last traded at $297.71. 14,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 306,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.09.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.45 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.00 and its 200-day moving average is $281.75.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Ossiam acquired a new position in Globant during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 101.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 149.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Globant in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

