Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $839,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

GL opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.69%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

