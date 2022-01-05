Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Trading Up 5.7%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 3,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,344,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 14.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

