Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Ocean Group Limited is a shipping company which engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. It operates primarily in the Capesize and Panamax market. Golden Ocean Group Limited, formerly known as Knightsbridge Shipping Limited, is based in HAMILTON, Bermuda. “

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of GOGL opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.58. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Ocean Group (GOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.