GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Stock Price Up 25.4%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) rose 25.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 1,549,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 820,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 price objective on GoviEx Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get GoviEx Uranium alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$250.77 million and a P/E ratio of -16.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41.

In related news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$51,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$445,050.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile (CVE:GXU)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.