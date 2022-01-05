Grammer (ETR:GMM) Shares Down 0.3%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €17.90 ($20.34) and last traded at €17.90 ($20.34). Approximately 678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.95 ($20.40).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $277.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73.

About Grammer (ETR:GMM)

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers, as well as thermoplastic solutions.

