Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GHL. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $353.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.86. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2,780.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

