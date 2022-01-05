Gresham House (LON:GHE) Trading Up 0.6%

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 910 ($12.26) and last traded at GBX 905 ($12.20). 63,892 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 51,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 900 ($12.13).

A number of research firms have weighed in on GHE. upped their price target on Gresham House from GBX 1,253 ($16.88) to GBX 1,418 ($19.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.50) price target on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Gresham House from GBX 1,253 ($16.88) to GBX 1,418 ($19.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Gresham House alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 869.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 895.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £343.91 million and a PE ratio of 37.55.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.