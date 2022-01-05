Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 114.6% from the November 30th total of 25,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 221,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GRIN opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 7.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GRIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.