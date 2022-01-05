Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 114.6% from the November 30th total of 25,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 221,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
GRIN opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91.
Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 7.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on GRIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
About Grindrod Shipping
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
