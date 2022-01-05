Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GO. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $56,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GO stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of -0.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.