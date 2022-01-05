Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $29.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.7% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 11.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.06. 19,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $46.58.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $768.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.21 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

