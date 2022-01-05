Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 32,073 shares.The stock last traded at $53.29 and had previously closed at $52.92.
Several research firms recently issued reports on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.6668 per share. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $719,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 368.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
