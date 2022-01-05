Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 32,073 shares.The stock last traded at $53.29 and had previously closed at $52.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.6668 per share. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $719,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 368.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

