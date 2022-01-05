Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $13,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

